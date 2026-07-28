Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Takes $3.82 Million Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000. Vale comprises 0.4% of Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its stake in shares of Vale by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 15,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.53 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.15.

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Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Further Reading

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