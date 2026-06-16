Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 32,483 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,087 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 32,483 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.14% of Illinois Tool Works worth $102,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $808,351,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,062,000 after buying an additional 365,915 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $815,587,000 after buying an additional 353,056 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,705,000 after buying an additional 316,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $76,764,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Evercore cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $262.34 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's fifty day moving average price is $258.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here