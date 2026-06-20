SSA Swiss Advisors AG Purchases 22,383 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

SSA Swiss Advisors AG increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,870 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares during the quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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