SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,078 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 32,568 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company's stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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