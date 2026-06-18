SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,016 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of SS&C Technologies worth $41,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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