SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 751.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,661 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 117,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.16%.SS&C Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

More SS&C Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SS&C Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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