SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,905 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.43% of SS&C Technologies worth $92,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,532,012 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,794,908,000 after purchasing an additional 74,170 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313,582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $901,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,938,535 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,104,000 after purchasing an additional 117,983 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,493 shares of the technology company's stock worth $372,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,744,599 shares of the technology company's stock worth $327,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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