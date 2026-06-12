SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,980 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,918 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $35,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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