Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Stag Industrial worth $30,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,539,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $347,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142,132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,950,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $143,339,000 after purchasing an additional 162,887 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,911,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,038,000 after purchasing an additional 377,952 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,831,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $77,174,000 after purchasing an additional 167,093 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stag Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.7%

STAG opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $224.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.52 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Stag Industrial's payout ratio is presently 120.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $988,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 951 shares in the company, valued at $37,260.18. The trade was a 96.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $3,671,482.44. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock worth $5,345,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stag Industrial

About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stag Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stag Industrial wasn't on the list.

While Stag Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here