Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,958 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 34,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Stag Industrial worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 17.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 37.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,671,949 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 451,355 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 270.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 173.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,756 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

Stag Industrial Stock Down 0.6%

Stag Industrial stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $39.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $224.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio is currently 120.16%.

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In related news, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $988,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 951 shares in the company, valued at $37,260.18. This represents a 96.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $3,671,482.44. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Stag Industrial Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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