Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 82,126 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is 131.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth.

Pfizer announced a Europe label expansion for its hemophilia therapy Hympavzi, which could broaden the drug’s commercial opportunity and support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts.

Multiple updates highlighted ongoing clinical and development activity, including a new Korea migraine study for Nurtec ODT, a Phase 1 food-effect study for PF-07799933, a prazosin site-transfer trial, and a planned Japan RSV vaccine trial. These reinforce Pfizer’s pipeline and global expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow.

Recent commentary around Pfizer’s Q1 earnings pointed to improving momentum in new and acquired products, especially oncology and migraine treatments, as well as progress from the Seagen integration and legal settlements that may improve clarity around future cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst.

Media coverage also noted that investor sentiment remains mixed, with some analysts and commentators arguing Pfizer still lacks strong earnings momentum and is being supported more by its dividend and defensive valuation than by a clear near-term growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Pfizer continues to face concerns about declining COVID-related sales and looming patent expirations, which have weighed on the stock even after earnings beat expectations.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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