Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $33.22 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 12,115.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,740 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 447,050 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up about 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.39% of Henry Schein worth $33,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 47.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,130 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Henry Schein Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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