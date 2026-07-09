Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $62.98 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,797 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,765 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.7% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $62,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $297.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $314.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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