Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 54,140 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $57,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,157,000 after buying an additional 1,691,773 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 171,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,373,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $468,174,000 after buying an additional 5,978,927 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $81,298,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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