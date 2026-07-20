Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,480 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0%

AMZN opened at $247.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average is $235.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at $116,175,038.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp set a $335.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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