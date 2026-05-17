Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.14% of Option Care Health worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company's stock worth $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,001,307 shares of the company's stock worth $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 590,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,796,396 shares of the company's stock worth $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 235,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,706,671 shares of the company's stock worth $55,433,000 after acquiring an additional 55,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,705,416 shares of the company's stock worth $47,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Option Care Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Option Care Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan purchased 24,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. This trade represents a 49.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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