Stance Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,377,577,000 after purchasing an additional 118,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,570,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,879,028 shares of the company's stock worth $582,952,000 after purchasing an additional 219,579 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $396.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98. The company's 50 day moving average is $371.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.73.

View Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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