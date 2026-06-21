Stance Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 123,797 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 685,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $12,371,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,388,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,083,750.72. This represents a 97.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at $615,976.96. This represents a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Further Reading

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