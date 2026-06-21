Stance Capital LLC Buys New Position in Cigna Group $CI

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,466 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,881,000. Cigna Group accounts for about 1.1% of Stance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $279.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $283.79 and its 200-day moving average is $278.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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