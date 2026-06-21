Stance Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,847 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,092.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,074.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $935.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,128.68. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total value of $4,010,517.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,539 shares of company stock worth $12,455,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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