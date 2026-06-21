Stance Capital LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Stance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 6,633.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,414 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 114,685 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stance Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $22.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Key Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.Kraft Heinz's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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