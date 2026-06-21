Stance Capital LLC Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Stance Capital LLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 7,860.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Edison International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Edison International were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its stake in Edison International by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Trading Down 0.2%

EIX opened at $71.77 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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