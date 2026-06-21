Stance Capital LLC Invests $2.85 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 1.0% of Stance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,979,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,080,971,000 after buying an additional 1,888,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,910,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,960,599,000 after acquiring an additional 230,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,606,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,161,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,009,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,256,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $814,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.0%

EXR opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.20. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $125.71 and a 52 week high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Extra Space Storage's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is presently 145.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Extra Space Storage

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,606,100. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report).

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