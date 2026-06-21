Stance Capital LLC Invests $3.40 Million in General Motors Company $GM

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,836 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. General Motors makes up 1.3% of Stance Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,399,794.20. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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