Stance Capital LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,993 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $155.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $168.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,877,847.40. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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