Stance Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,563.70 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $671.18 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,546.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,232.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total transaction of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,593,758.76. The trade was a 24.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,843,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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