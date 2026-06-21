Stance Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,109 Cencora, Inc. $COR

Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. Cencora accounts for about 1.3% of Stance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,262,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock worth $623,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,762 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock worth $461,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock worth $624,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR opened at $271.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.82 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $284.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut Cencora from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Further Reading

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