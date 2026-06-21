Stance Capital LLC Sells 11,478 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Stance Capital LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the software company's stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 160 shares of the software company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company's stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the software company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.86 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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