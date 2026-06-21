Stance Capital LLC Sells 18,084 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Stance Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,637 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 18,084 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 1.4% of Stance Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,167 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Delta Air Lines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.05.

View Our Latest Report on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 69,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $4,723,067.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,727,497.35. This trade represents a 49.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,552,904. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Delta Air Lines's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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