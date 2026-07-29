StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Holdings Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 1,202.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,311 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 168,311 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of StandardAero worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in StandardAero during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,268 shares of the company's stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 111,617 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth about $6,821,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,343,000.

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StandardAero Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.91. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,822,910.20. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SARO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StandardAero

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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