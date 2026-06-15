StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Shares Bought by Mountaineer Partners Management LLC

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,498 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,768 shares during the period. StandardAero makes up approximately 5.9% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC owned 0.11% of StandardAero worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in StandardAero by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in StandardAero by 20.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in StandardAero by 46.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

StandardAero Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:SARO opened at $26.91 on Monday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.97.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In related news, insider Anthony Brancato sold 1,107 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $30,287.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,833.76. This trade represents a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $291,055.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $392,397.12. This trade represents a 42.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,337 shares of company stock valued at $529,060. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SARO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of StandardAero to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.25.

View Our Latest Report on SARO

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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