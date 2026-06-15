StandardAero, Inc. $SARO Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,387,832 shares of the company's stock after selling 136,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.01% of StandardAero worth $97,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company's stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 20.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of StandardAero by 46.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

StandardAero Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:SARO opened at $26.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.97. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SARO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded StandardAero from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SARO

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $31,217.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,244.16. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Daniel Satterfield sold 2,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $63,092.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,507.52. The trade was a 27.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,337 shares of company stock worth $529,060. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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