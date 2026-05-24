Standex International Corporation $SXI Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,801 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Standex International worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 72.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Standex International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,160. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 613 shares of company stock worth $159,227 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $255.95 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.74. Standex International Corporation has a 52 week low of $144.62 and a 52 week high of $284.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Standex International's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Standex International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Standex International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SXI

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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