Standex International Corporation $SXI Stock Position Cut by Anchor Capital Management Company LLC

Anchor Capital Management Company LLC cut its stake in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,214 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 20,173 shares during the period. Standex International accounts for 15.5% of Anchor Capital Management Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Standex International worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,064 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,774,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Standex International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Standex International by 38.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $302.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $301.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.08. Standex International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $162.69 and a fifty-two week high of $363.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.16 million. Standex International had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Standex International's dividend payout ratio is 16.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Standex International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SXI

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

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