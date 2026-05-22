Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 814.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,735 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,438,902 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $9,596,931,000 after buying an additional 577,279 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 346.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241,131 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $358,800,000 after buying an additional 405,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 33.5% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,193 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.Starbucks's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research cut Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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