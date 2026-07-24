Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,744,517 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,259 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Starbucks worth $245,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $889,033. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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