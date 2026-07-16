Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,020 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Starbucks Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,275 shares of company stock worth $947,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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