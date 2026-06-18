Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,805 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 193,698 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.6% of Armistice Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $46,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aerodigm Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 3,907 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $99.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. Starbucks's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here