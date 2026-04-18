Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,853 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 457.4% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,593,840. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $608,664. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.7%

Starbucks stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $104.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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