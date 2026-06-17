Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 809.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,493 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 47.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Starbucks by 92.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,959,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some recent analysis says Starbucks is seeing stronger customer traffic thanks to better service, faster operations, and improved store experience, which supports the idea that CEO Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan is starting to gain traction.

Some recent analysis says Starbucks is seeing stronger customer traffic thanks to better service, faster operations, and improved store experience, which supports the idea that CEO Brian Niccol’s turnaround plan is starting to gain traction. Positive Sentiment: Zacks recently included Starbucks on its list of top income stocks, suggesting some analysts still view the shares favorably despite the near-term noise.

Zacks recently included Starbucks on its list of top income stocks, suggesting some analysts still view the shares favorably despite the near-term noise. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Starbucks plans to open 5,000 smaller-format stores point to a major footprint reset aimed at improving efficiency and adapting to changing customer habits. Starbucks plans 5,000 new stores, but they won’t look the same

Reports that Starbucks plans to open 5,000 smaller-format stores point to a major footprint reset aimed at improving efficiency and adapting to changing customer habits. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Brady Brewer’s recent stock sale was small and made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, so it is unlikely to be a major concern for investors on its own.

CEO Brady Brewer’s recent stock sale was small and made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, so it is unlikely to be a major concern for investors on its own. Negative Sentiment: Starbucks Korea is closing all stores early for mandatory history and social sensitivity training after backlash over a marketing campaign, following boycotts, a public apology, and an investigation. The controversy raises brand and sales risk in an important international market. Starbucks Korea to give staff history training after backlash over marketing campaign

Starbucks Korea is closing all stores early for mandatory history and social sensitivity training after backlash over a marketing campaign, following boycotts, a public apology, and an investigation. The controversy raises brand and sales risk in an important international market. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage of the South Korea issue suggests the fallout is still weighing on sentiment and could pressure revenue if the boycott persists. Starbucks Korea Shuts Stores Early After Boycott Hits Revenue

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1%

SBUX stock opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.94. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $108.88. The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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