Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 31,310 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here