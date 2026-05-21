Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,792 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 9,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.48.

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Starbucks Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. The company has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Stories

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