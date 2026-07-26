Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268,061 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 269,867 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.20% of Starbucks worth $203,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Starbucks by 92.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 7.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.42.

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Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Further Reading

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