Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,453 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 19,542 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Starbucks Stock Down 2.2%

SBUX opened at $104.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. New Street Research set a $90.00 price target on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,085. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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