Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,916 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 17,798 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Starbucks by 92.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,300. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $863,707. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.99 and a 52-week high of $108.88. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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