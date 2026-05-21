Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,556 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 17,612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $98,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aerodigm Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.88%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,085. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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