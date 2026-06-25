Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 141,046 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Starwood Property Trust worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner sold 7,013 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $120,132.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 168,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,880,443.76. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $205.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust's payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

See Also

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