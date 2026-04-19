State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,694 shares of the company's stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 848,500 shares of the company's stock worth $46,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,042,000 after purchasing an additional 795,710 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.4% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 543,248 shares of the company's stock worth $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.3%

TSN stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is 364.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Argus raised Tyson Foods to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

See Also

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