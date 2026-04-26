State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $281,000 Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,955 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 154,337 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company's stock.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 69.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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