State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Indivior PLC $INDV

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Indivior at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Indivior by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 116,261 shares of the company's stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Indivior by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company's stock.

Get Indivior alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INDV shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Indivior from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Indivior from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INDV

Indivior Price Performance

INDV stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.88. Indivior PLC has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.62 million. Indivior had a net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 148.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Indivior

In other Indivior news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley acquired 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $177,842.52. The trade was a 20.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Indivior Profile

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Indivior, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Indivior wasn't on the list.

While Indivior currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here